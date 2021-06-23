Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 5.0 million Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $26.63 changed hands at $0.88 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.15B. HUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.48% off its 52-week high of $32.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.74, which suggests the last value was 37.14% up since then. When we look at Huntsman Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HUN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Huntsman Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

Instantly HUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.15 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is -7.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUN’s forecast low is $31.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huntsman Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.64% over the past 6 months, a 176.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Huntsman Corporation will rise 664.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Huntsman Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Huntsman Corporation earnings to decrease by -31.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.39% per year.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.61 per year.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.57% of Huntsman Corporation shares while 82.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.18%. There are 82.46% institutions holding the Huntsman Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 20.93 million HUN shares worth $603.33 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 18.61 million shares worth $536.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.99 million shares estimated at $201.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $162.04 million.