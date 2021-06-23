HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 8.6 million HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $29.14 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.97B. HPQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.54% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.98, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at HP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

Analysts gave the HP Inc. (HPQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HPQ as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. HP Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.84.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.56 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is -7.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HPQ’s forecast low is $21.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.93% for it to hit the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.13% over the past 6 months, a 53.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 50.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HP Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.89 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that HP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $16.03 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.20%. The 2021 estimates are for HP Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.03% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.03 per year.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of HP Inc. shares while 82.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.37%. There are 82.24% institutions holding the HP Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 125.31 million HPQ shares worth $3.98 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 116.97 million shares worth $3.71 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 76.78 million shares estimated at $2.44 billion under it, the former controlled 6.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 35.15 million shares worth around $1.12 billion.