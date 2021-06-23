How Will SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.30M. SEAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.76% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at SeaChange International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.11 million.

Analysts gave the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeaChange International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Instantly SEAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.00%, with the 5-day performance at -6.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEAC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SeaChange International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.91% over the past 6 months, a 40.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SeaChange International Inc. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.02 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SeaChange International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $5.83 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for SeaChange International Inc. earnings to decrease by -138.90%.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.94% of SeaChange International Inc. shares while 22.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.42%. There are 22.21% institutions holding the SeaChange International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million SEAC shares worth $2.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 1.68 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $1.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.72 million.