How Will DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.47 changing hands around $2.62 or 5.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. DMTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.82% off its 52-week high of $84.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.64, which suggests the last value was 79.26% up since then. When we look at DermTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DMTK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DermTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.40 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.17%, with the 5-day performance at 6.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 20.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DMTK’s forecast low is $50.00 with $79.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.6% for it to hit the projected low.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DermTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 183.09% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DermTech Inc. will rise 8.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.85 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DermTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 470.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for DermTech Inc. earnings to increase by 26.10%.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.96% of DermTech Inc. shares while 72.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.80%. There are 72.76% institutions holding the DermTech Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million DMTK shares worth $158.4 million.

Iszo Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 1.82 million shares worth $92.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $44.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $38.27 million.