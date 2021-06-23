GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.61 changing hands around $0.45 or 1.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.51B. GRWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.0% off its 52-week high of $67.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.01, which suggests the last value was 85.9% up since then. When we look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRWG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.59 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.82%, with the 5-day performance at 5.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 12.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRWG’s forecast low is $45.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.61% for it to hit the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrowGeneration Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.08% over the past 6 months, a 363.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrowGeneration Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.69 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that GrowGeneration Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $124.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.61 million and $55.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 205.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.80%. The 2021 estimates are for GrowGeneration Corp. earnings to increase by 194.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.42% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares while 53.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.37%. There are 53.11% institutions holding the GrowGeneration Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million GRWG shares worth $151.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 2.26 million shares worth $112.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.09 million shares estimated at $103.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $55.07 million.