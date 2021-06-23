Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 8.27 million Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $9.06 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.31B. GFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.46% off its 52-week high of $14.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.11, which suggests the last value was 10.49% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.10 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.27%, with the 5-day performance at -10.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -24.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFI’s forecast low is $9.88 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.50% over the past 6 months, a 14.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to increase by 316.00%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.31. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.50 per year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 38.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.25%. There are 38.25% institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 92.96 million GFI shares worth $861.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 26.37 million shares worth $244.46 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 43.49 million shares estimated at $412.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 34.57 million shares worth around $328.04 million.