Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Shares Are Down -11.18% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.77 changed hands at -$0.46 or -4.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $431.44M. GMTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.29% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.10, which suggests the last value was 17.09% up since then. When we look at Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.56K.

Analysts gave the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Instantly GMTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.56 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.18%, with the 5-day performance at -8.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) is -13.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMTX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.78% of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares while 61.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.27%.