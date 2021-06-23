Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.84 million Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.19 changed hands at -$3.2 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.76B. FOCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.49% off its 52-week high of $56.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.16, which suggests the last value was 44.99% up since then. When we look at Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.23K.

Analysts gave the Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FOCS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

Instantly FOCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.75 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.68%, with the 5-day performance at -5.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is 7.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOCS’s forecast low is $54.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Focus Financial Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.87% over the past 6 months, a 29.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Focus Financial Partners Inc. will rise 35.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $412.16 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $423.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $313.11 million and $324.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Focus Financial Partners Inc. earnings to increase by 308.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.29% per year.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares while 98.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.32%. There are 98.31% institutions holding the Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock share, with Stone Point Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 29.12% of the shares, roughly 16.05 million FOCS shares worth $667.96 million.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.96% or 7.14 million shares worth $297.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $106.09 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $79.48 million.