Could Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 4.38 million Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.73 changed hands at $1.03 or 4.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.75B. PSTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.7% off its 52-week high of $34.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.33, which suggests the last value was 10.11% up since then. When we look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Instantly PSTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.74 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.39%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is -6.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares while 55.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.74%. There are 55.74% institutions holding the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 22.0 million PSTH shares worth $609.84 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 12.71 million shares worth $352.26 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 9.25 million shares estimated at $256.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million shares worth around $190.3 million.