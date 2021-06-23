Could Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.31 million Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.72 changed hands at -$1.22 or -4.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. BNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.2% off its 52-week high of $26.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.90, which suggests the last value was 32.97% up since then. When we look at Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BNL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) trade information

Instantly BNL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.91 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.14%, with the 5-day performance at -4.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is 10.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNL’s forecast low is $22.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadstone Net Lease Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.64% over the past 6 months, a -7.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.61 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $86.29 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.10%.

BNL Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 4.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares while 51.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.89%. There are 51.66% institutions holding the Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock share, with United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 22.71 million BNL shares worth $415.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.98% or 4.35 million shares worth $79.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $49.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $18.46 million.