CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.97 million CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.14 or -10.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.19M. CWBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.01% off its 52-week high of $2.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 29.75% up since then. When we look at CohBar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.30K.

Analysts gave the CohBar Inc. (CWBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CWBR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CohBar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Instantly CWBR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -10.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.70%, with the 5-day performance at -6.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is -8.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWBR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -726.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -147.93% for it to hit the projected low.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CohBar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.18% over the past 6 months, a 6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for CohBar Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.40%.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.45% of CohBar Inc. shares while 14.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.32%. There are 14.79% institutions holding the CohBar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million CWBR shares worth $1.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.20% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.51 million.