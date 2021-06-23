Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $133.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.34 million Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $77.22 changed hands at -$0.63 or -0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.74B. CHWY’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.4% off its 52-week high of $120.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.31, which suggests the last value was 42.62% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 79.43 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 13.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $71.00 with $133.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.88% over the past 6 months, a 11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.16 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $2.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.69 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Chewy Inc. earnings to increase by 64.20%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.35% of Chewy Inc. shares while 84.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.85%. There are 84.20% institutions holding the Chewy Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 11.89 million CHWY shares worth $1.01 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.71% or 7.55 million shares worth $639.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $468.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $185.25 million.