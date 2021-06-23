Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.06 changed hands at -$0.61 or -2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $258.66M. CMMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -665.19% off its 52-week high of $168.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.32, which suggests the last value was 44.15% up since then. When we look at Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.73K.

Analysts gave the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMMB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.04 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is 30.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMMB’s forecast low is $42.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.47% over the past 6 months, a 99.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will rise 99.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -101.10% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 60.30%.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 26.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.06%. There are 26.73% institutions holding the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 24.10% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million CMMB shares worth $74.02 million.

Maven Securities Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.13 million shares worth $3.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 6565.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.