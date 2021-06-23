Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $63.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.01 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.04B. BAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.92% off its 52-week high of $50.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.09, which suggests the last value was 41.83% up since then. When we look at Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BAM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Instantly BAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.56 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.90%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is 2.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BAM’s forecast low is $46.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.99% over the past 6 months, a 1,891.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will rise 274.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 660.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.78 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14 billion and $16.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings to decrease by -115.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.43% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.35 per year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.17% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares while 68.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.46%. There are 68.29% institutions holding the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock share, with Partners Value Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 128.76 million BAM shares worth $5.73 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 99.91 million shares worth $4.45 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 21.95 million shares estimated at $852.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 18.06 million shares worth around $701.53 million.