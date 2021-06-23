Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.59 million Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $43.83 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.76B. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.83% off its 52-week high of $44.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.99, which suggests the last value was 24.73% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 million.

Analysts gave the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BSX as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.92 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.92%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 4.08% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.64% over the past 6 months, a 64.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corporation will rise 362.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.94 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corporation earnings to decrease by -119.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.17% per year.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 40.38 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.