BIGC Stock Forecast 2021: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Remains Strong With -32.96% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.04 million BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $63.93 changed hands at -$0.94 or -1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.21B. BIGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.18% off its 52-week high of $162.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.17, which suggests the last value was 34.04% up since then. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BIGC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.34 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 25.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIGC’s forecast low is $52.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.66% for it to hit the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.42% over the past 6 months, a 43.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. will rise 71.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.78 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $49.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.32 million and $39.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 25.80%.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.97% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares while 56.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.22%. There are 56.49% institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.95% of the shares, roughly 8.25 million BIGC shares worth $529.46 million.

Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 5.67 million shares worth $363.65 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $71.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $35.26 million.