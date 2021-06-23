Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -175.53% Loss

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.58. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at $1.07 or 20.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.74M. XAIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.01% off its 52-week high of $7.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.62, which suggests the last value was 25.12% up since then. When we look at Beyond Air Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.84K.

Analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XAIR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Air Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Instantly XAIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.28 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 20.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.08%, with the 5-day performance at 14.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is 20.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XAIR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -175.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Air Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.42% over the past 6 months, a 23.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Air Inc. will rise 47.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Air Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $360k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Beyond Air Inc. earnings to increase by 28.60%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of Beyond Air Inc. shares while 16.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.10%. There are 16.76% institutions holding the Beyond Air Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.35% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million XAIR shares worth $3.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 0.61 million shares worth $3.23 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $1.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.73 million.