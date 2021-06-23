Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.05M. ASTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.28% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 15.57% up since then. When we look at Astrotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Instantly ASTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 10.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1949.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1949.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Astrotech Corporation earnings to increase by 14.10%.

ASTC Dividends

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.28% of Astrotech Corporation shares while 12.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.12%. There are 12.81% institutions holding the Astrotech Corporation stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.58% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million ASTC shares worth $1.12 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.25 million.