Arvinas Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Arvinas Inc. Is Weak With -101.78% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $74.34 changed hands at -$4.77 or -6.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.62B. ARVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.79% off its 52-week high of $92.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.68, which suggests the last value was 73.53% up since then. When we look at Arvinas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.73K.

Analysts gave the Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARVN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arvinas Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Instantly ARVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 83.47 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -6.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.47%, with the 5-day performance at -8.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 11.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVN’s forecast low is $94.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arvinas Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.82% over the past 6 months, a -14.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arvinas Inc. will fall -32.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Arvinas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.75 million and $5.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Arvinas Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.40%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.89% of Arvinas Inc. shares while 96.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.97%. There are 96.02% institutions holding the Arvinas Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.39% of the shares, roughly 5.09 million ARVN shares worth $432.3 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 3.67 million shares worth $311.94 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $100.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $77.85 million.