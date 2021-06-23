AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $80.30 changed hands at -$3.61 or -4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.29B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.12% off its 52-week high of $90.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.41, which suggests the last value was 38.47% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 90.03 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.16%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 17.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $64.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.3% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to decrease by -263.90%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.64% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.