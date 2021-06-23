AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is Rated A Buy ...

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $80.30 changed hands at -$3.61 or -4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.29B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.12% off its 52-week high of $90.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.41, which suggests the last value was 38.47% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 90.03 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.16%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 17.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $64.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.3% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to decrease by -263.90%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.64% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam