An Overview Of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

In the latest trading session, 48.3 million ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.36 changing hands around $0.19 or 16.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.70M. RETO’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.12% off its 52-week high of $3.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 69.12% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.53K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 16.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.07%, with the 5-day performance at -4.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 10.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.00%. The 2021 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.07% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares while 2.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.27%. There are 2.94% institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million RETO shares worth $0.71 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

