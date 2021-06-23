An Overview Of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.89 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.35B. CANO’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.22% off its 52-week high of $17.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.95, which suggests the last value was 22.81% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.00K.

Analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CANO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.50 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.88%, with the 5-day performance at -9.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -1.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANO’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.67% for it to hit the projected low.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 101.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.21%.