Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) Shares Are Down -0.10% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.05 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $361.50M. ALUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.04% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 2.79% up since then. When we look at Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.25K.

Analysts gave the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALUS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) trade information

Instantly ALUS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.08 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.10%, with the 5-day performance at -0.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) is 1.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALUS’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by -760.60%.

ALUS Dividends

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. shares while 74.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.94%. There are 74.94% institutions holding the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million ALUS shares worth $25.77 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Candlestick Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 1.75 million shares worth $17.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Van Eck Global Resources Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $4.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Van Eck Global Resources Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $2.37 million.