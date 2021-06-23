Airbnb Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock Could Appreciate By -46.98%

In the last trading session, 5.75 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $149.68 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.97B. ABNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.94% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.50, which suggests the last value was 18.83% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 154.80 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 11.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $119.00 with $220.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.84% over the past 6 months, a 86.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 27 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.89 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to increase by 87.10%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 45.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.26%. There are 45.00% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million ABNB shares worth $1.1 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 3.67 million shares worth $689.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $951.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $305.23 million.