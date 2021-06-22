Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $1.2 per Share

In the last trading session, 27,120,702 Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $828.2 Million. ZOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.35% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.063, which suggests the last value was 92.59% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ZOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Although ZOM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.950 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 10.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZOM’s forecast low is $1.2 with $1.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 75.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 12.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.06%. There are 114 institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 37.74% of the shares, roughly 40.78 Million ZOM shares worth $64.43 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.89% or 17.17 Million shares worth $27.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 25379665 shares estimated at $40.1 Million under it, the former controlled 23.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.37% of the shares, roughly 13.36 Million shares worth around $21.11 Million.