ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,213,398 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.52 changed hands at $1.18 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.01 Billion. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.85% off its 52-week high of $47.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.34, which suggests the last value was 73.94% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $26.5 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 247%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.71% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 23.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.84%. There are 58 institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with King Street Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 5.02 Million ZIM shares worth $122.1 Million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 4.47 Million shares worth $108.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Evermore Global Value Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd. With 142100 shares estimated at $3.46 Million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 23.5 Thousand shares worth around $571.99 Thousand.