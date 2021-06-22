Will Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $24 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +139.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -26.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.36% over the past 6 months, a 13.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -133.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.22% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 52.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.24%. There are 742 institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.52% of the shares, roughly 59.77 Million PLUG shares worth $2.14 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.06% or 45.81 Million shares worth $1.64 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 14161610 shares estimated at $507.55 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 11.6 Million shares worth around $415.6 Million.