Will Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.40 changing hands around $0.88 or 19.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $184.53M. GROY’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.7% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 37.22% up since then. When we look at Gold Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.23K.

Analysts gave the Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Instantly GROY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.60 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 19.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.26%, with the 5-day performance at -17.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) is -5.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GROY’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.98% of Gold Royalty Corp. shares while 1.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.02%.