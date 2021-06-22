What Is The Performance Outlook For Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.25 changing hands around $0.11 or 5.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $148.92M. KXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -495.56% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 82.22% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.33 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.63%, with the 5-day performance at -9.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -4.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings to increase by 90.90%.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.11% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.44%. There are 0.68% institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 55848.0 KXIN shares worth $0.18 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 44404.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 52872.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 31869.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.