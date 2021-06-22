Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch WPG stock in 2021

Analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Although WPG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.22- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 23.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.62%, with the 5-day performance at -0.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPG’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Washington Prime Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -71.89% over the past 6 months, a -21.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Washington Prime Group Inc. will rise +44.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Washington Prime Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $129.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.76 Million and $123.68 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.