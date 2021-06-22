vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VTVT Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 20.27 million vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.43 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $198.19M. VTVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.47% off its 52-week high of $4.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 40.74% up since then. When we look at vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Analysts gave the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTVT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Instantly VTVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.83 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.88%, with the 5-day performance at -11.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is -7.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTVT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -146.91% for it to hit the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the vTv Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.32% over the past 6 months, a -76.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18,471.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.20%. The 2021 estimates are for vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 69.50%.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 99.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares while 7.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1,166.36%. There are 7.97% institutions holding the vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million VTVT shares worth $2.28 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 0.74 million shares worth $2.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.51 million.