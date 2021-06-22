Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $22 per Share

In the last trading session, 2,485,089 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.78 changed hands at $0.74 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.48 Million. VIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.46% off its 52-week high of $16.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.6, which suggests the last value was 32.15% up since then. When we look at Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.45- on Monday, Jun 21 added 8.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 172.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIRI’s forecast low is $15 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +224.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 121.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -294.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.14% of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.41%. There are 15 institutions holding the Virios Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Masters Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.2% of the shares, roughly 600Thousand VIRI shares worth $3.44 Million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 107.33 Thousand shares worth $615.02 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 6365 shares estimated at $34.43 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 719 shares worth around $4.12 Thousand.