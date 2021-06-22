Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.62- on Monday, Jun 21 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43%. The 2021 estimates are for Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.41% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares while 7.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.77%. There are 25 institutions holding the Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million BBIG shares worth $3.45 Million.

Rovida Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 229.97 Thousand shares worth $588.73 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1198069 shares estimated at $3.07 Million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 112.89 Thousand shares worth around $289Thousand.