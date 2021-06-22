TRCH Stock: More Upside for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)?

In the last trading session, 403,000,000 Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $9.92 changed hands at $3.65 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44 Billion. TRCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.68% off its 52-week high of $10.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 97.88% up since then. When we look at Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 121.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TRCH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, meaning bulls need a downside of -72.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRCH’s forecast low is $2.7 with $2.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -72.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.39% of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 8.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.99%. There are 59 institutions holding the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 5.19 Million TRCH shares worth $9.5 Million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 1.09 Million shares worth $1.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3223256 shares estimated at $5.9 Million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $3.14 Million.