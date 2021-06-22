The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

Analysts gave the The Kroger Co. (KR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended KR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. The Kroger Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.57, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KR’s forecast low is $29 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -27.32% for it to hit the projected low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Kroger Co. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.68% over the past 6 months, a -14.7% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kroger Co. will drop -13.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The 2021 estimates are for The Kroger Co. earnings to increase by 60.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.75% per year.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of The Kroger Co. shares while 86.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.67%. There are 1315 institutions holding the The Kroger Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 74.07 Million KR shares worth $2.67 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.69% or 73.35 Million shares worth $2.64 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20429470 shares estimated at $735.26 Million under it, the former controlled 2.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 14.59 Million shares worth around $525.16 Million.