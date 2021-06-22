Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 56.86% Gain

Analysts gave the Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLGG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Super League Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super League Gaming, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +132.88% over the past 6 months, a 44.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super League Gaming, Inc. will rise +54.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 200.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Super League Gaming, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $324Million and $690Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 285.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 182.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Super League Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 57.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of Super League Gaming, Inc. shares while 21.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.55%. There are 53 institutions holding the Super League Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 953.01 Thousand SLGG shares worth $6.71 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 788.55 Thousand shares worth $5.55 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 477633 shares estimated at $3.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 269.07 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.