Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.95 million Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.65 changing hands around $3.43 or 15.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45B. SSYS’s current price is a discount, trading about -122.03% off its 52-week high of $56.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.89, which suggests the last value was 53.65% up since then. When we look at Stratasys Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SSYS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.16 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 15.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.24%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 3.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SSYS’s forecast low is $17.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stratasys Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.01% over the past 6 months, a -16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stratasys Ltd. will rise 46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.1 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Stratasys Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $141.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.62 million and $127.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Stratasys Ltd. earnings to increase by 4.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.33% per year.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Stratasys Ltd. shares while 75.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.84%. There are 75.32% institutions holding the Stratasys Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.40% of the shares, roughly 10.42 million SSYS shares worth $269.88 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 4.52 million shares worth $117.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 4.82 million shares estimated at $111.26 million under it, the former controlled 8.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 4.24% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $62.24 million.