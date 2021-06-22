SOL Stock Forecast 2021: ReneSola Ltd Remains Hot with 31.9% Upside – Marketing Sentinel
SOL Stock Forecast 2021: ReneSola Ltd Remains Hot with 31.9% Upside

Analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOL’s forecast low is $8.2 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.73% for it to hit the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.75 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ReneSola Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $26.93 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.19 Million and $9.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 176.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.5%. The 2021 estimates are for ReneSola Ltd earnings to increase by 125.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

