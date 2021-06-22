Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 4.09 million Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.41 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.26B. SWBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.81% off its 52-week high of $28.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.53, which suggests the last value was 50.64% up since then. When we look at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SWBI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Instantly SWBI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.20 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.94%, with the 5-day performance at 33.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 41.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWBI’s forecast low is $22.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.06% over the past 6 months, a -32.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.83 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $260.77 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 774.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.28% of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares while 64.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.50%. There are 64.32% institutions holding the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million SWBI shares worth $83.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 3.75 million shares worth $65.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $25.77 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $23.09 million.