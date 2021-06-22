Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,389,398 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.41. With the company’s per share price at $6.44 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.74 Million. EYES’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.56% off its 52-week high of $20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 89.29% up since then. When we look at Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EYES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Although EYES has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.64- on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 15.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EYES’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.63% of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares while 12.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.73%. There are 33 institutions holding the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.58% of the shares, roughly 1Million EYES shares worth $8.25 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.3% or 922.19 Thousand shares worth $7.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 407661 shares estimated at $3.36 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 185.07 Thousand shares worth around $1.53 Million.