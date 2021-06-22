Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.389 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 12.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +151.56% over the past 6 months, a 143.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will rise +106.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 119.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.05 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $44.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.04 Million and $19.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 254.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 128%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 95.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.75% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 1.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.95%. There are 21 institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.99 Million SHIP shares worth $2.11 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 456.23 Thousand shares worth $483.61 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.