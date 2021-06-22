SCOR Stock: More Upside For comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)?

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.46 changing hands around $0.29 or 6.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $354.53M. SCOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.88% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 59.64% up since then. When we look at comScore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.62K.

Analysts gave the comScore Inc. (SCOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SCOR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. comScore Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

Instantly SCOR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.51 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 6.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.47%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is 8.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCOR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.52% for it to hit the projected low.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the comScore Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 96.70% over the past 6 months, a 13.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for comScore Inc. will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.05 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that comScore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $93.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.57 million and $91.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2021 estimates are for comScore Inc. earnings to increase by 87.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.96% of comScore Inc. shares while 66.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.27%. There are 66.66% institutions holding the comScore Inc. stock share, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 6.69 million SCOR shares worth $24.5 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 5.49 million shares worth $20.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.77 million shares estimated at $13.79 million under it, the former controlled 6.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $6.35 million.