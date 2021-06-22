ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,298,550 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.21. With the company’s per share price at $6.29 changed hands at $0.85 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.79 Million. RSLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.22% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 89.51% up since then. When we look at ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts gave the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RSLS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 194.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RSLS’s forecast low is $18.5 with $18.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +194.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.4%. The 2021 estimates are for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. earnings to increase by 68.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.24% per year.