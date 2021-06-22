Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13,754,460 Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.47. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.17 Million. RCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.8% off its 52-week high of $17.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 82.39% up since then. When we look at Recon Technology, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Recon Technology, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.91- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 13.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.9%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -0.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 473.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 113.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 134.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCON’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +134.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 134.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Recon Technology, Ltd. earnings to increase by 35.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.56% of Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 8 institutions holding the Recon Technology, Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 49.02 Thousand RCON shares worth $317.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 25.64 Thousand shares worth $166.17 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. With 16084 shares estimated at $104.22 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4.89 Thousand shares worth around $59.17 Thousand.