Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,000,612 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.53 Million. RMED’s current price is a discount, trading about -223.09% off its 52-week high of $15.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 39.62% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Although RMED has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.60- on Friday, Jun 18 added 15.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 327.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 61.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 429.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +429.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 429.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 80.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.08% of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 13.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.05%. There are 23 institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 317.58 Thousand RMED shares worth $1.48 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 155.5 Thousand shares worth $724.64 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 146562 shares estimated at $682.98 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38.2 Thousand shares worth around $177.99 Thousand.