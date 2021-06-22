Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,552,705 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $46.25 changed hands at $0.9 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.89 Billion. PRVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.17% off its 52-week high of $46.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $23, which suggests the last value was 50.27% up since then. When we look at Privia Health Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 957.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRVA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRVA’s forecast low is $40 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Privia Health Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Small Company Growth Fd and Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund. With 243269 shares estimated at $8.84 Million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 51.97 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.