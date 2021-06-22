Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $39.84 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pfizer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.66% over the past 6 months, a 67.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pfizer Inc. will rise +29.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.04 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Pfizer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $20.19 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.55 Billion and $12.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.57% per year.

PFE Dividends

The 3.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.67% per year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 66.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.73%. There are 3350 institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 450.91 Million PFE shares worth $16.34 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 405.73 Million shares worth $14.7 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 157000000 shares estimated at $5.68 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 114.22 Million shares worth around $4.14 Billion.