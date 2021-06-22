Performance Report And Forecasts For Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS)

In the latest trading session, 5.18 million Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.56M. DSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -516.96% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 6.43% up since then. When we look at Document Security Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Document Security Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Instantly DSS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.31%, with the 5-day performance at -35.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is -36.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DSS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -718.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -718.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Document Security Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.12% over the past 6 months, a -174.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Document Security Systems Inc. will rise 87.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.53 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Document Security Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.29 million and $3.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Document Security Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 119.40%.

DSS Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.96% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares while 2.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 2.94% institutions holding the Document Security Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million DSS shares worth $1.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.48 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.5 million.