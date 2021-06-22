PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4,722,996 PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.91 Million. PED’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.84% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 56.63% up since then. When we look at PEDEVCO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 368.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.63 Million.

Analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PEDEVCO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Instantly PED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.76 on Monday, Jun 21 added 5.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 321.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PED’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +321.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 321.69% for it to hit the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.5%. The 2021 estimates are for PEDEVCO Corp. earnings to decrease by -108.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.29% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.89%. There are 17 institutions holding the PEDEVCO Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.7% of the shares, roughly 557.05 Thousand PED shares worth $813.3 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 470.15 Thousand shares worth $686.41 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 460492 shares estimated at $672.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 390.95 Thousand shares worth around $570.78 Thousand.