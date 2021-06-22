PDSB Stock: More Upside for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)?

Analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PDSB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDSB’s forecast low is $7 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +122.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.72% for it to hit the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.4%. The 2021 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to increase by 38.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.22% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 11.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.5%. There are 36 institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 860.99 Thousand PDSB shares worth $3.92 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3% or 667.75 Thousand shares worth $3.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 537946 shares estimated at $2.45 Million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $1.14 Million.